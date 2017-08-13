‘She Was Just Awake’ Friends Remember Heather Heyer

People in Charlottesville are remembering the 32-year-old woman who died this weekend at a counter protest following a white supremacist rally. Police identified her as Heather Heyer. She was killed when an alleged white supremacist drove a car into a crowd of people.

Mallory Noe-Payne has more.

At the site where Heather Heyer was hit -- people came all day Sunday delivering candles, notes of sympathy and flowers. In the evening hundreds gathered for a vigil.

Heyer worked in Charlottesville as a paralegal. Leaving work Friday with her friend and coworker Courtney Commander, they debated whether to go to this weekend’s rally at all.

“She said to us many times like ‘I want to go so bad, but I just don’t want to die, I’m so scared because these people are so serious and she was the only one that lost her life,” Commander recalled. “I just feel so bad.”

Commander says that while Heyer had never protested before, she always spoke up.

“Heather denounced any type of discrimination, not just racism,” Commander said. “She stood up for gay rights, and just anything she felt like was wrong, she stood for.”

Heyer grew up just north of Charlottesville in rural Greene County. Justin Marks first met her in high school.

“She had the biggest sense of humor, her wit was unparalleled. She could debate anyone under the table and she had an answer for everything,” Marks said. “She was just awake.”

At the memorial site, Abby and Eric Carter drove an hour from Fredericksburg to deliver a handmade bouquet.

“I got as many different kinds of flowers from our garden as I possibly could because it seems to me that diversity makes a garden beautiful, so the diversity in our country makes it special,” said Abby Carter.

And while her husband Eric Carter didn’t know Heyer personally, he was still emotional.

“She’s all of us, the people who are here right now who are coming, and driving by slowly paying homage,” Carter said. “This is all of us. This is America.”

19 other people were injured in the incident that killed Heyer. James Fields Jr., the alleged driver, has been charged with murder and has his first appearance in court Monday.