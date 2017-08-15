Senator Mark Warner Responds to Charlottesville Violence

Senator Mark Warner is denouncing the violent rally in Charlottesville over the weekend.

Nick Gilmore has details.

During a previously scheduled meeting with constituents in Roanoke County, Senator Warner did not mince his words about those responsible for the violence:

“Just as the president had said before he needs to call out and name Islamic terrorism, he needs to call out, and finally did acknowledge, that forces that are Nazis, white supremacists, the so-called alt-right are absolutely domestic terrorists and need to be pursued to the full extent of the law.”

Warner went on to say that he believes Congress has a big role in efforts to stamp out white supremacists and others:

“I think the more we can show that our Democratic system can still function and provide results; I think that will tamp down this kind of underbelly current of hatred because a lot of folks turn to this because they feel so disenfranchised.”

Additionally, Warner said that President Donald Trump also missed an opportunity to unify the country by delaying in specifically calling out the groups responsible for the violence.