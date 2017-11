The chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Republican Orrin Hatch, unveiled the latest version of the Senate’s proposed tax overhaul last night. On the face of it, there’s a bit more in this bill for the middle class. The plan would expand the child tax credit and slightly lower some tax rates. But here’s the catch — those changes would be only temporary. Corporations, though, would get a permanent tax cut.

