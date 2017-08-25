In Search Of Virginia's Go-To Summertime Dish

Summer is the opportune time to get together with family and friends to enjoy good weather, good company and of course good food. In a state, as large and diverse as Virginia, food has deeper meaning. If you traveled back a few centuries to colonial Virginia for dinner, you might recognize and enjoy everything on your plate.

On a warm summer afternoon in Williamsburg, nearly two dozen tourists squeeze into brick kitchen constructed in the early 18th century.

Jason Fuller reports

Michael Twitty is a culinary historian, interpreter and chef at Colonial Williamsburg and Jefferson’s Monticello. He's busy cutting the leaves protruding out of sweet potatoes. Throw away items to many, they were used in many cases back in colonial times. Twitty says that we’ve only replaced those leaves in 2017 with kale, collard and mustard greens.

Twitty loves his job as an interpreter and historian because he gets to educate and marvel people of food lineage and the role enslaved people played in Virginia’s food culture. One of whom, according to Twitty, is responsible for Virginia, the south and America’s favorite comfort food.

“Every time you sit down and have some macaroni & cheese, think about Mr. James Hemmings, the best chef in American history," Twitty tells a crowd of onlookers, "because he’s the e one that brought that over here.” Hemmings' slave owner at the time, Thomas Jefferson, didn’t call it mac and cheese, but rather macaroni pie.

Now, it’s incredibly hard to determine if a state as diverse as Virginia, both geographically and culturally, has a unanimous summertime favorite in 2017. There was barely a unanimous dish during the colonial era. If you could pick one, though, it would probably include corn.

“You know the pallets were so diverse of colonial Virginians and what they ate… some form of fish and grits, some form of shrimp and grits," says Harold Caldwell, an African-American history and food interpreter in Colonial Williamsburg. "I’d say fried chicken would be fairly common to most Virginians.”

Caldwell says he loves his job because he helps tell a more comprehensive narrative of the American experience, especially when it comes to the lives of enslaved African-Americans and Native peoples.

Caldwell says many things synonymous with “Southern Cooking” are taken from native peoples. “When the English arrived, the grits are already here," Caldwell says. Then of course when they see native people roasting the fish on a sapling grill, naturally you combine those two… the roasting of the fish, eating it with the grits, you get fish and grits.”

Caldwell says that in addition to shrimp and grits, many Virginians both today and centuries ago enjoyed the same refreshing slices of watermelon and tomatoes in the summer heat.

Patrick Evans-Hylton, a Virginia culinary expert and the publisher of Virginia Eats and Drinks Magazine, agrees. “On the whole, I don’t think that if one of the early Virginians came here and went to a restaurant, and sat down, and ordered some seafood, I don’t think it would be too unfamiliar to them,” Evans-Hylton says. He notes that rockfish, flounder, blue crab and oysters were the bedrock of seafood plates in the 17th century and in 2017.

So, there isn’t a unanimous dish in Virginia. But if asked to assemble the consummate take home plate from a summer cookout you’d have: macaroni and cheese, leafy greens, fried chicken, a few pieces of rockfish and flounder, some oysters, crab cakes, watermelon and tomato slices.