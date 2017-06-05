Romeo and Juliet Rap

The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton is winning thousands of fans online with the introduction of a new song that excites audiences of all ages. Sandy Hausman reports on how Romeo and Juliet inspired a rap masterpiece called We Run Verona.

Before each show at the American Shakespeare Center's Blackfriars Theater, performers treat the audience to music including this original composition by actors Kyle Powell and Josh Clark.

“Where oh where could that Romeo be?" begins one part of the song. " Climbing up a balcony to avoid fighting me. If my name was Romeo, it wouldn’t be a game. I would deny my father and refuse my name."

Clark says Romeo and Juliet was good match for rap -- a musical form he loves.

“Romeo and Juliet is filled with kids who play word games with each other, which is exactly what rappers do when they freestyle with each other, and the kind of energy which R& J has – which is quick, very hot, very testosterone filled – kids running around getting into trouble, and it starts off with two fights.”

And Powell finds an older audience, steeped in Shakespeare, gets turned on to rap – while kids are drawn to the bard by a musical style they adore.

“Right before the show starts we just have a huge energy boosting thing that gets everyone’s attention, and everyone is like, ‘I’m ready to watch this Shakespeare show, because you’ve pumped me up in a way I did not expect.'”

“Bite your tongue! If I bite my tongue and walk away, then the light from yonder window won’t be the only thing that breaks. I thought I told ya’, we run Verona!’ the song continues.

Powell and Clark say they were interested in composing rap music for Shakespeare plays even before Hamilton popularized hip hop on a theater stage. A video clip of We Run Verona, posted to YouTube, has garnered over 18,000 views.

You can see a live performance of We Run Verona tomorrow night / tonight (June 2) or on June 10th at the Blackfriar’s playhouse in Staunton or view it here: