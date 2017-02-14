Related Program: 
2017 General Assembly Coverage

Redistricting Reform Dead for Now

By Michael Pope 10 seconds ago

House Minority Leader David Toscano, left, speaks with House Speaker William Howell during a House session today. Toscano was hoping this was the year for redistricting reform.
Credit Steve Helber / AP

Attempts to change how Virginia lawmakers draw political boundaries died today in the House of Delegates. Advocates of reforming the system watched on this morning in Richmond, as the final three bills to prevent gerrymandering were voted on in a subcommittee.

For many years, critics of gerrymandered districts have called for a nonpartisan commission draw Virginia’s political boundaries. Advocates of reform say it’s bonkers to allow lawmakers to essentially choose their constituents. But when Democrats were in power, they resisted the idea of a nonpartisan redistricting commission. Now Republicans are doing the same. Democratic Leader David Toscano says that’s too bad.

“I think people are increasingly concerned that the system has been rigged by people who are drawing lines to advantage their own candidacies and the candidacies of those people they know who are incumbents.”

But Republican Caucus Chairman Tim Hugo says good luck finding nonpartisan members for a commission. He says everybody has some kind of political affiliation. Besides, he says, the current system works fine.

“The last time we did redistricting, the Republicans controlled the House and the Democrats controlled the Senate. We worked with the governor, and we got a deal that the Democrats actually thought was fair.”

Critics of gerrymandered districts are not giving up. They say they’ll be back at it next year, and they’ll keep pushing until voters choose their lawmakers and not the other way around.

Tags: 
Redistricting
2017 General Assembly

Related Content

Potentially Historic Virginia Redistricting Case Begins in the Supreme Court

By Michael Pope Dec 5, 2016
350z33 at English Wikipedia

Did Republicans in Virginia’s General Assembly pack black voters into a dozen House of Delegates districts to dilute their influence elsewhere? That’s the argument that justices of the Supreme Court heard today. 

Virginia's Redistricting Case Could Have Historic, Nation-wide Consequences

By Michael Pope Oct 28, 2016

Justices of the United States Supreme Court are set to hear a case from Virginia that could have dramatic consequences for how politicians draw the districts they represent.

Did Republicans illegally pack black voters into a handful of House of Delegates districts in Hampton Roads and Richmond? That’s the case justices of the United States Supreme Court will take up on December 5th.

Virginia legal expert Rich Kelsey says the case could end up being a landmark decision that creates new rules against racial gerrymandering. 