RC Poll: Division Abounds Among Virginians

A new poll from Roanoke College shows that Virginia reflects a growing divide among Americans on both sides of the political aisle.

Nick Gilmore has details.

In the weeks following President Donald Trump’s inauguration, opinions about the new president continue to be highly divisive.

New data from Roanoke College’s Institute for Policy and Opinion Research suggests that divide is present in Virginia.

Dr. Harry Wilson is the Institute’s director:

“32% right now approve of the job Donald Trump is doing as president. That seems pretty low, and it is pretty low. Half, 50%, disapprove in terms of a favorable rating of him; 29% with a favorable impression, 49% unfavorable.”

Wilson says the gap between Virginia Republicans and Democrats on a number of topics, including immigration and the overall wellbeing of the country, is significant.

Another area of contention? Impressions of the media:

“Two-thirds of Democrats essentially have a relatively favorable view of the media. 84% of Republicans have a negative view of the media overall.”

The poll also found that 84% of Virginians find the nation divided regarding the important issues facing the United States.