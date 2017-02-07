Protestors Flood Representative's Office for the Second Time in a Week

Virginians are making their voices heard. Since the start of the Trump administration, groups across the state have protested executive orders, and rallied in city centers. Jordy Yager reports the latest is at Congressman Tom Garrett’s office in Charlottesville.

Republican Tom Garrett represents Virginia’s fifth district, and more than 100 people showed up to his office shortly after noon on Tuesday.

“The fifth district is working together to oppose the corrupt Trump, Bannon, Garrett agenda and we are indivisible.”

Indivisible Charlottesville held a similar protest here a week ago. They’re demanding that Garrett stop supporting President Trump’s agenda and Republican efforts to dismantle the Affordable Healthcare Act.

“We are not going back to the days when vulnerable populations sat for hours in over-crowded emergency rooms because it’s the only place that they could get healthcare. No way! We are going forward!”

In small groups, protesters filed into Garrett’s second floor office. They were welcomed by his staff.

The Indivisible movement claims more than 4,000 chapters across the country, including more than three-dozen in Virginia, all aimed at resisting the Trump administration.