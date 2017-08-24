Proposed Pipeline Projects Could Mean Bumpy End to the McAuliffe Administration

Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe may have only a few months left as governor, but they may end up being some of the most tumultuous of his term in office.

Michael Pope has the story.

A coalition of environmental activists is planning a three day protest in September, when they plan to launch what they call "the most ambitious and creative environmental protest ever organized in Virginia history.”

Mike Tidwell at the Chesapeake Climate Action Network says people who oppose the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast pipelines will gather at Department of Environmental Quality offices across the Commonwealth.

“From the Virginia coast to the mountains, from the Tennessee border to Northern Virginia, we intend for three days to sing and pray and speak and chant until our voices are heard.”

Russell Chisholm of Giles County says his voice has not been heard.

“I’m incredibly frustrated by the fact that all of the work that we’ve done as citizen scientists and even as reluctant activists has gone ignored.”

The protests will take place simultaneously on September 12th to September 14th as the governor and DEQ contemplate a final decision on whether to approve water quality permits for the pipelines.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.