President Trump Addresses Graduates at Liberty University

This weekend President Donald Trump gave the commencement address at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

Mallory Noe-Payne reports.

Full video of President Trump's speech at bottom of post.

“But here we are celebrating together on this very joyous occasion," he said to the crowd. "And there’s no place in the world I'd rather be to give my first commencement address, as President, than here with my wonderful friends at Liberty University.”

Jerry Falwell Jr., president of the school, was an early supporter of Trump, and has since been appointed by the president to head up a task force on higher education.

While Trump's roughly thirty minute speech Saturday largely steered clear of politics, it did touch on some of the same big ideas of his campaign.

“Relish the opportunity to be an outsider, embrace that label being an outsider is fine. Embrace the label. Because it’s the outsiders that change the world, and who make a real lasting difference."

He also took a couple opportunities to give himself a pat on the back, as well as thank Liberty's largely evangelical Christian population for coming out to vote.

“Carry yourself with dignity and pride, demand the best from yourself. And be totally unafraid to challenge entrenched interests and failed power structures. Does that sound familiar by the way?” Trump joked.

The Roanoke Times reports a crowd of about 100 were there to protest.

Liberty is technically Virginia’s largest university. That’s because the school has about 100,000 online students.

President Trump's speech begins at 02:31