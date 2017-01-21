PHOTOS: It's official. The Women's March has swept the globe

As tens, even hundreds, of thousands of women pour into Washington, DC, for the Women's March on Washington, thousand of sister marches around the world have already taken place.

From Australia to India, the Czech Republic to the UK, thousands of women have taken to the streets in the name of equality, equal rights, civil rights and economic opportunity.

Here are a few photos from the marches. Our Across Women's Lives team is in DC at the main march. You can see their coverage all day on social media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or search for [womenslives] on Snapchat too.





