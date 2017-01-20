Photos: Compare the crowd at Trump's inauguration with Obama's

Estimating crowd size is always tricky, so we let photographs taken at both Barack Obama's and Donald Trump's inauguration ceremonies do the comparison.

Trump's inauguration was expected to draw about 800,000. The crowds stand in stark contrast to Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration, which was estimated to draw about 1.8 million, making it the most well-attended inauguration in history.

Views from the stage don't show much difference. Let's take a look from the top.

Aerial images clearly show the stark contrast. Now we move a little closer.

During Obama's inauguration, the area around the statue of former US President Ulysses S. Grant was full of attendees.





From PRI's The World ©2016 PRI