Parents Craft Documentary from 32 Years of Home Videos

The Virginia Film Festival opens Thursday in Charlottesville, with more than 150 screenings planned, and talks by special guests like director Spike Lee and actor William H. Macy. One of the documentaries is the culmination of 32 years of video taping and editing. Sandy Hausman has that story.

When Judy and Doug Bari had their son back in 1985, they were ready with a brand new video camera.

(baby cries) “Did you get that? Yeah.”

The camera cost $750, and they were determined to get their money’s worth.

“One of the very first scenes in the film is her very pregnant stomach with the foot kind of trailing underneath the skin,” Doug recalls. “We’ve captured all that full circle to him being 32 years old, having his own child.”

(family singing Happy Birthday)

Most of us have recorded birthday parties and other holiday celebrations, but Doug was taping at least once a week.

“You’ll see parts in the movie where it’s like, ‘Oh Dad! Are you doing it again? Put the camera down!’ because he just was always filming,” Judy says.

They ended up with a mountain of video cassettes showing young Ivan – and his times.

“You know the TV’s on, we’re wearing the fashions," says Judy. "It was certainly a cultural experience, because there are scenes where phones ring and nobody answers them," Doug adds. "There’s a scene where Ivan gets his stereo for Christmas, and it’s got a three CD changer and a dual cassette, and everybody is kind of ooing and ahhing."

Two years ago, they started reviewing what they had – hoping to make a gift for their son.

“We got it down to like 10 and a half hours, but they wouldn't allow a mini-series at this year's Virginia Film Festival, ” Doug jokes.

So they continued paring the movie down to its essence, and they were surprised by how much their experience mirrored what other families went through. They’ll share the 90-minute film – Scenes with Ivan – Friday at 5:30 in the Dickinson Theater at Piedmont Virginia Community College. Ivan and his parents will be on hand afterward to answer questions.