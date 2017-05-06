Panel Questions

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Panelists, some questions for you from the week's news. Roxanne, this week the Trump White House celebrated the passage of the Trumpcare bill. But they also had a complete disaster, something which everything that could go wrong went wrong. What was it?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: The prayer breakfast?

SAGAL: No, not the prayer breakfast.

ROBERTS: OK. Well, I...

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Did the prayer breakfast go badly?

ROBERTS: Well, it was awkward.

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: Did it have anything to do with the beer delivery to the Rose Garden?

SAGAL: No, no, no.

ROBERTS: No, no, no.

SAGAL: I'll give you a hint. Well, you're not supposed to press one unless you're the host and apparently, everybody pressed one.

ROBERTS: Oh, the conference call.

SAGAL: Yes. The conference call.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

ROBERTS: The conference call.

SAGAL: Specifically, a conference call that Mick Mulvaney, the budget director...

ROBERTS: (Laughter).

SAGAL: ...Arranged to brag to reporters about the budget deal that they got through Congress. It didn't go well. Apparently, like, some reporters maybe hung up but they didn't disconnect, leading into the musical underscore of hold music. It sounded like this.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MICK MULVANEY: I think that's a defensible position and one we'll deal with in September.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: Thank you.

MULVANEY: By the way, for those of you who have put us back on hold, if you could mute your phones that would be really great. I enjoy the classical music. I do.

SAGAL: And it got better from there. We're going to play you a little bit more tape. But we'll do it, like, in hidden picture style. See if you can hear random beeping, a phone ringing, the Marine Corps Band, a cat meowing and a reporter screaming, this is unbelievable.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MULVANEY: (Unintelligible).

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: You're breaking up.

(LAUGHTER, SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: Hello?

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: I've got another question here from the AP. Is anyone still there?

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: Yeah, the audio's breaking up.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: This is unbelievable.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

LUKE BURBANK: Ironic that there was more music on that call than there was at the Fyre Festival.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

LUKE BURBANK: Ironic that there was more music on that call than there was at the Fyre Festival.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)