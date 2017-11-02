Ousted Catalan Leader Will Not Appear In Madrid Court To Face Charges

Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont says he will ignore a court order to return to Spain to face charges of sedition, but some other members of his government are expected to show up in court on Thursday.

Puigdemont, who arrived in Belgium over the weekend, said Tuesday that he and fellow Catalan separatist politicians had decided to "err on the side of caution" and leave Catalonia after Friday's formal declaration of independence.

That declaration prompted Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to dissolve the regional government. On Monday, charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds were filed against Puigdemont and 13 others in his government. They face up to 30 years in prison.

Puigdemont's attorney, Paul Bekaert, told Spain's TV3 on Wednesday that his client "will not go to Madrid and I have suggested that he be questioned here in Belgium."

Later, Bekaert said Puigdemont would cooperate with Spanish and Belgium authorities without returning to Madrid.

"The climate is not good. It is better to take some distance," Bekaert told Reuters. "If they ask, he will cooperate with Spanish and Belgian justice."

Puigdemont himself has called Thursday's court hearing "a political trial."

"Those summonses are part of proceedings that lack any legal basis and only seek to punish ideas. This is a political trial," he said in a statement signed by "the legitimate government of Catalonia."

The BBC writes:



"A judge will have to decide whether the officials should go to jail pending an investigation that could potentially lead to a trial. The judge can also grant them conditional bail and order them to surrender their passports."



The Guardian reports that on Wednesday, "several hundred separatist supporters accompanied some of those due to appear in the Madrid court to Barcelona's main train station, chanting 'liberty' and 'you are not alone.'"

However, the newspaper notes: "The international community has swung firmly behind Rajoy, and uncertainty about Catalonia's future has prompted companies to move their legal headquarters outside the region."

