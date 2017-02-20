One of Virginia's Most Powerful Politicians is Stepping Down

Virginia’s longstanding Speaker of the House of Delegates is stepping down after 14 years. Michael Pope has the story.

Michael Pope reports.

Republican Delegate Bill Howell of Fredericksburg first arrived as a freshman in the minority back in 1988. He helped Republicans take control of the House in the late 1990s, then became speaker in 2003.

Now, after more than a decade in control of the House, he’s announcing he’s stepping down in a heartfelt message to his colleagues.

“If America is a shining city on a hill, our Virginia House of Delegates is the brightest light atop that tower, and as delegate and speaker I’ve always tried to serve in a manner worthy of that stature.”

In a speech to House members, Howell thanked them for their support over the years, and reminded them that there’s life after stepping down from office.

“Some of you may have read Bob McDonnell’s comments a couple of weeks ago when somebody was asking him what he planned for the future, and he said well I’m in the fourth quarter of my life. And I got to thinking about that and if Bob McDonnell is in the fourth quarter I’m at the two minute warning, and I don’t have any time outs left,” he joked.

Democrats and Republicans spent hours Monday giving tributes to the outgoing speaker, including dozens of standing ovations. Republican Delegate Dave Albo said Howell was more than a political mentor.

“I think after I called my parents, you’re the first person I called when I adopted my kid. That’s how much I think of you," said Albo.

All of Virginia's state lawmakers are up for re-election this November.

If Republicans retain control of the House, they'll elect their next speaker when the 2018 session begins in January.