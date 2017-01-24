With New Control, Virginia's Republican Congressmen Look Ahead

Republicans now control Washington and that has increased power for some key Virginia lawmakers. Correspondent Matt Laslo caught up with some of them and has this story on what could be in store for the commonwealth this year.

Matt Laslo reports.

Ask anyone on Capitol Hill: no one predicted Donald Trump’s victory in November.

Virginia Congressman Rob Wittman was planning to run for the governor’s mansion this year, but now that Republicans extended their power in Washington he says he decided to forego a gubernatorial run.

“My plans didn’t’ change, but the world around me changed," Wittman says. "The reason I redirected is because I need to be in a place to best serve Virginia and I believe the best place for me to serve Virginia is on the Armed Services Committee.”

Wittman is now the chairman of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, which empowers him to tackle issues that are significant to Virginia’s naval bases and military contracting community. He doesn’t say that means he’ll never run for governor though.

“I am the only Virginian on the Armed Services Committee and a person in a senior position to be able to lead, so again even more critical for Virginia. So I tell folks it’s not ‘no,’ it’s ‘no, not now. Now is not the right time.’”

Wittman says the new perch gives him national stature that can also boost the state’s economy.

“So me being here will not only advance the cause of our military and the security of our nation, but also showing where Virginia can lead on that,” he says.

The GOP has been focused on cutting the federal debt over the past few years, but now some Republicans are nervous with GOP control the party may get greedy and spend too much.

Virginia Republican Dave Brat is an economics professor who serves on the Budget Committee. He’s pushing his party leaders to make drastic changes to cut federal spending. When it comes to Obamacare, he complains that the media is solely focused on Republican efforts to repeal the health care law.

“When the more important deal is that the health care cost spirals are bankrupting Medicare and Social Security, and so both of those programs are insolvent in 12 years and if you don’t do something about it the kids don’t get anything," Bratt says. "So the real push behind this Obamacare repeal and replace has to be to really bend the cost curve down, it can’t just be a talking point anymore.”

Another Virginia Republican is also promising to be a thorn in his party’s side.

Virginia Republican Morgan Griffith is on the Energy and Commerce Committee. He’s calling for aggressive oversight of Republican lead agencies, because he says oversight has become too partisan in recent years.

“Let’s ask them the questions, let’s make government better no matter who is in the White House, and if we can set that example it would be hard for Democrats to do that should they get control in four years but if it’s eight years we’ll definitely have set a new tone where the oversight and investigations obligations are to defend the congressional purgative and making sure we’re making government work better across the board and not on philosophical grounds,” says Griffith.

As for the Republican focus on overhauling the tax code, rewriting Obamacare and potentially tacking a massive transportation spending bill, Griffith says this year promises to be a whirlwind.

“There’s going to be more work, more responsibility, particularly in these first nine months or so and that puts responsibility on us to not just, “Oh that’s terrible, they’re doing it wrong!’”

Griffith says now that the GOP is in power, voters will judge them based on what they produced that was positive for the nation and he says that’s much harder than the role they played under President Obama over the past eight years.