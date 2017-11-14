Monument Avenue Commission Gets Back to Work

By Mallory Noe-Payne 1 minute ago

 

Credit DroneBase / AP

Three months after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Richmond’s Monument Avenue Commission has deemed it time to get back to work. They held a meeting Tuesday evening at the Library of Virginia.

 


Although the Mayor’s Monument Avenue Commission pressed pause on its work after August 12, people didn’t stop submitting their thoughts. The commission has racked up more than 1,200 public comments.

Christy Coleman is CEO of the American Civil War Museum and co-chair of the commission. She’s been reading through public input and says there’s been a change in tone since Charlottesville. Discussion has actually grown less polarized, and more centrist.

“Don’t let what happened there happen here, take your time, be thoughtful listen to people,” described Coleman. “There’s got to be a better way to handle this. Is really more of what we heard.”

So that’s what the commission plans on doing. They’ve decided to make themselves available for small community meetings with church or heritage groups, so commissioners can hear from people where they are and gather quality input on the big question: What should the city do, if anything, to recontextualize Confederate history?

More Information: As Confederate Monuments Come Down in Other Cities, Richmond Aims for Civil Discourse

The Monument Avenue Commission will take requests from groups interested in hosting a discussion. They hope to participate in a range of meetings between January and April of 2018, with perhaps another large public hearing in the Spring. You can find more information and eventually submit a request online.

The American Civil War Museum also unveiled a new resource for those who want to learn more about Monument Avenue, or submit stories of their personal experiences with the statues.

At the public work meeting, commissioners heard from Richmond City Attorney Allen Jackson. Unless state law is changed or clarified, Jackson said, the city can’t alter or remove the statues.

 

Extra Audio: On Monuments, Race and Reconciliation in Richmond

 

Tags: 
Monument Avenue
Confederate Monuments

Related Content

Richmond Commission Now Directed To Consider Removing Confederate Monuments

By Aug 16, 2017
Steve Helber / AP

A commission considering the future of Richmond’s Confederate monuments now has new orders. Late Wednesday, Mayor Levar Stoney directed the commission to include an examination of removal or relocation of the monuments.

Richmond Mayor Calls for 'Context' to Confederate Monuments

By Mallory Noe-Payne Jun 22, 2017
Steve Helber / AP

 

 

The mayor of Virginia's capital city is weighing in on how to deal with Confederate monuments. Richmond mayor Levar Stoney announced Thursday he'd like to revamp Monument Avenue. The broad tree-lined boulevard in Richmond features memorials to several Confederate generals.

Dealing With A Confederate Past is Nothing New to Lexington

By Jessie Knadler Sep 12, 2017
Rob / Flickr

Cities across the country are grappling with removing Confederate symbols. And perhaps nowhere is Confederate past and present more intertwined than in Lexington. Jessie Knadler looks at how the issues that spilled over into violence in Charlottesville last month have been playing out in Lexington for years.

Richmond Considers Asking State Lawmakers to Take a Stand on Confederate Monuments

By Mallory Noe-Payne Sep 25, 2017
Mallory Noe-Payne / RADIO IQ

 

 

Richmond’s city council is considering asking lawmakers for permission to move the city’s Confederate monuments. If the resolution passes, it could force state delegates to take a clear stand on the issue.