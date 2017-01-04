McAuliffe Calls For Closing Jobs, Skills Gap

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe is continuing his push for education and job training in the commonwealth. He’s calling for legislation to close some of the gaps that make it tough for people to become part of what he calls ‘The New Virginia Economy.”

Robbie Harris reports.

Here’s Governor Terry McAuliffe at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute in Blacksburg, talking about what keeps him up at night.

“The idea that I have hundreds of thousand of jobs, high paying jobs. I need computer science. I need code writers. I need ‘em yesterday!”

The governor is proposing a slate of bills that would support all kinds of training opportunities, from virtual education for every student in the state and protection against predatory student loans, to increased financial aid to students stay in school and graduate on time.

“We have folks sitting at home who have great skills who have gone and gotten an apprenticeship. They’re in high demand today. I can get you into a job tomorrow."

A similar program the governor championed, gave college credit to veterans for training they got in the while serving in the military.