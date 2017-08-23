Lockn' Returns to Central Virginia

One of the largest rock festivals in the mid-Atlantic opens in central Virginia Thursday. This year, Sandy Hausman reports that Lockn’ will feature music and much more.

Sandy Hausman has the story.

“Went to Woodstock, came home and then wrote this song.”

John Fogerty returns to Nelson County On August 26th, the Avett Brothers play on the 27th, Government Mule is back on the 25th, and nearly 40 other bands are in the line-up according to organizer Dave Frey:

“I’m really excited about the entire line-up. John Fogerty is bringing his full show this year. Every song’s a hit.”

But there’s more than music to this year’s event. It’s held, for example, on a scenic farm featuring seven miles of professionally planned mountain bike trails. Organizers plan smaller concerts on a stage in the forest, where they’ll also offer yoga.

The poster for this year’s festival features Stonehenge like letters that spell out LOVE. It was created by Richard Biffle, a celebrity in the world of psychedelic art, who made posters for the Grateful Dead.

“He goes away for a long time, and then he comes back with art or ideas. We gave him this project, and we just never heard from him and he suddenly surfaced and said, ‘What do you think of this?’ and it was just jaw dropping.”

About 15,000 people are expected to attend – 75% of them coming from out of state.