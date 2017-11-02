'The Lion King' may be a Disney film. But to one man, it's a South African experience.

Movie remakes are the rage in Hollywood right now. "Murder on the Orient Express" and "It" are both remakes and both in box offices now.

Now it's Disney's turn. The mouse will bring back "The Lion King" — in 2019 — and it's creating a lot of buzz.

A lot of the excitement is over the cast. The new film will star Donald Glover as Simba and James Earl Jones returns to voice Simba's father, Mufasa. Alfre Woodard lends her voice as Simba's mother, Sarabi. Seth Rogen and John Oliver also have roles.

But it's the announcement that Beyoncé will join the cast that is lighting up social media. She will voice the lioness Nala, love interest to Simba.

"It's a dream come true," says Tinashe Venge, an entertainment reporter based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Venge describes himself as a fan of the Disney movie since he was 4. He says he's watched the movie so many times that he can recite the lines.

"The Lion King" may be a Disney show, but it's very much a South African experience.

"One of the things [Disney] has managed to capture about growing up in Africa," says Venge, "is the fact that a lot of young people have to grow up very quickly. And for a number of circumstances, a lot of young people either have to experience loss or deal with loss from a very young age."

Venge says he remebers the first time he saw the film — it was the first movie he ever saw in a theater.

"I remember being 4 and seeing Simba lose his father, Mufasa, and then again when I was 5, when I finally got the VHS. I cried every single time throughout that scene. And I thought my parents would come and hug me and say, 'It's OK, don't worry, it's just a movie.' But my mom was very frank and said, 'This is life. You experience loss and you just need to know that it is a part of life, but it doesn't have to break you.' And the way that Simba goes on to find himself is reminiscent of the strength I've seen in a lot of young Africans who experience loss at a young age, but go on to still do remarkable things with only the hope that I wish my parents were here to see me and maybe the belief that somewhere in the stars they're all watching and guiding us with every step."

Venge says that the film is filled with lessons about friendship, bonding with parents and the importance of honesty and integrity.

"When I get lost, I just return to 'The Lion King' and I find my way again," he says.

Venge relates to the famous anthem "Hakuna Matata" — Swahili for no worries. "I believe in the happy ending that's just beyond the horizon and I do believe you have to keep going."





