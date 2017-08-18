Lenore Raphael On Piano Jazz

Award-winning pianist and vocalist Lenore Raphael has emerged as one of the most promising musicians in modern mainstream jazz. Influenced by such jazz greats as Oscar Peterson, Art Tatum and Thelonious Monk, Raphael has developed her own swinging style.

On this 2002 edition of Piano Jazz, she brings her creative ideas to the tune "I'm Old Fashioned." Host Marian McPartland joins Raphael to end the hour with "Blue Monk."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 2002.

SET LIST

"I'm Old Fashioned" (Kern, Mercer)

"Darn That Dream" (Van Heusen, De Lange)

"Billie's Bounce" (Parker)

"Lonely Town" (Bernstein, Comden, Green)

"I Love You" (Porter)

"Jordu" (Jordan)

"Stella by Starlight" (Washington, Young)

"Blue Monk" (Monk)