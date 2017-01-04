Lawmakers to Consider Extra Funding For Historically Black Cemeteries

By Mallory Noe-Payne 1 hour ago

The four cemeteries include East End Cemetery, a children's cemetery and what may be a cemetery for black Confederate soldiers.
Credit Mallory Noe-Payne / WVTF / RADIO IQ

After integration, historically black cemeteries around the state fell to the wayside, often unkempt, uncared for, and forgotten.

Now a state lawmaker is hoping to bring them some much-needed attention. Mallory Noe-Payne has more.

 

State Delegate Dolores McQuinn first heard about Evergreen in the 1990’s. The historically black cemetery outside Richmond is the final resting place of some of the region’s most famous African-American leaders. But for years it lay overgrown. 

“And so I just thought it was absolutely imperative that people come together realize the rich history that’s there and that the cemetery needed perpetual care,” recalls McQuinn.

More Coverage: All-But-Forgotten Cemeteries

To help provide that care, McQuinn -- a Democrat from Richmond -- is suggesting the state chip in $5 per grave. She hopes that funding can join with local efforts, not just for Richmond’s cemeteries but across the state. 

"Hopefully if we can find resources that this would encourage and inspire other communities to begin to identify those sites," she says. "And let’s begin to mark them and if at all possible (find out) who’s in those particular cemeteries?"

McQuinn argues that money has been set aside to care for Confederate graves; she hopes fellow lawmakers will see equal importance in this history. 

 

Tags: 
2017 General Assembly
african-american history
Richmond Confronts Past & Present

Related Content

Drones Are a Public Safety Issue, Says One Lawmaker

By Michael Pope Dec 29, 2016
Andrew Turner / Flickr

 

Privately operated drones are quickly becoming more commonplace, as hobbyists use them to take photos and videos. But they’re also posing a public safety hazard, one that one Virginia lawmaker says he has a solution for. 

Changes to Virginia's Larceny Law Could Be on the Docket Next Month

By Dec 27, 2016
Creative Commons

Virginia’s Secretary of Public Safety – a former prosecutor – wants legislators to change the laws on shoplifting.  Virginia charges people with a felony if they steal anything valued at more than $200.  That’s the lowest of any state in the nation, but as Sandy Hausman reports, this could be the year when the General Assembly votes to raise the so-called larceny threshold.