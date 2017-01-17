"Innaugurate Resistance" Kicks off in Blacksburg Jan 20th

On inauguration day this Friday, there will also be a daylong event in Blacksburg, Virginia featuring music, conversation and a candlelight vigil. Organizers say the gathering aims to bring everyone together for what they’re calling a non-partisan event to “…build resistance where we live.” Robbie Harris reports.

The New Group is called, “Inaugurate Resistance.”

Daniel Breslau came up with the name to, “…claim it as the inauguration of our movement to resist and to react and be prepared; and counter everything that this new administration has told us it has in store for us.”

Breslau teaches in the department of science and technology in society at Virginia Tech, but he explains, the group doesn’t represent his department of the university, nor does it stand with any political party.

“The action is really outside that structure. This is a non partisan event and we recognized that both our parties have really failed and are in disarray because they failed to really address the needs of most of the people in this country.”

“It’s not about partisanship.”

Brandy Faulkner teaches political science and International studies at Virginia Tech.

“It’s about fighting against policies and structures that are destructive to our community.”

And if Inaugurate Resistance has nothing to do with any political party, it has everything to do with one particular person, president elect Donald Trump.

“As indicated by what he says and does.”

Anthony Szczurek is a graduate student in the “Aspect Program” in the political science department at Virginia Tech.

“People say you can’t take him seriously. So the choice is either that he’s a liar or that you take him completely. Those are the two options and either way, it’s not a good situation.”

Zach Etter is a sophomore studying economics and political science at Virginia Tech.

“I think he really spoke to what some people were really feeling and he just came about it in a more aggressive manor and he didn’t worry about political correctness and it may not have come out in the traditional way a politician would say it. But it really hit home for a lot of folks.”

Etter is very involved with the College Republicans and organization on campus.

“I was ecstatic about the election results. I couldn’t believe it. On November 8th, as I’m staying up and seeing him win the states he needs to win, it was a really good night and moment.

Etter is not if he’ll attend the “Inaugurate Resistance event. His group is partnering with the Montgomery County Republicans to host a viewing party of the inauguration. But if he did go, this is what he would want to share with the group.

“I know the left is all about freedom of expression and just being accepting of everyone, except, I often find, everyone but conservatives. I’d try to tell them, stand in our shoes, and see how we look at the world for just a minute. Look at why we stand for the things we do