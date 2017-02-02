Inmates At A Delaware State Prison Hold 2 Employees Hostage

Negotiations with inmates holding two prison staff members hostage are ongoing at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del.

The takeover began about 10:30 Wednesday morning when prisoners overpowered four correctional employees in building C, which houses more than 100 inmates.

One hostage, who was suffering non-life threatening injuries, was released in the afternoon and another hostage, whose condition is unknown, was released hours later.

Delaware Public Media's James Dawson reports for NPR's Newscast unit that the inmates' demands haven't been confirmed.

Robert Coupe, Delaware's Homeland Security secretary says officials are willing to listen.

"If the inmates want to talk about conditions, privileges, those types of things, yes that dialogue can take place, but none of that starts until we have the safe return of our staff," Coupe says.

The Associated Press reports:



Inmates reached out to The News Journal in Wilmington in two phone calls to explain their actions and make demands. Prisoners funneled the calls to the paper with the help of one inmate's fiancee and another person's mother. The mother told the paper her son was among the hostages. In that call, an inmate said their reasons "for doing what we're doing" included "Donald Trump. Everything that he did. All the things that he's doing now. We know that the institution is going to change for the worse." That caller said education for prisoners was the inmates' priority. They also said they want effective rehabilitation for all prisoners and information about how money is allocated to prisons.



Earlier in the day, more than two dozen prisoners were released by hostage takers, but it's unknown if they were being held against their will.

The correctional center in Smyrna is about 15 miles north of the state capital Dover and houses a mix of minimum and medium-to-high security inmates.

All state prisons in Delaware have been locked down.

