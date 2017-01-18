Inauguration Day Events to Be Attended By Charlottesville Locals, Both at Home and in Washington

About 1,500 women from Charlottesville are planning to board one of 26 buses for Washington Saturday, but for those who can’t make the trip another event will take place closer to home.

Sandy Hausman has details.

From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Ix Park will be action central for people who support values not stressed by the President-elect.

“Women’s rights and health, gender, racial and religious equality, protecting the environment, inclusion and diversity. Those are the things we’re standing up for.”

Organizer Gail Hyder Wiley says there will be talks about legislative effectiveness, dealing with bullies and preventing violence along with a mini-march, art and music.

"Before our mini-march will be a time of learning positive songs as well as making signs, so there will be an art component as well as the arts through entertainment."

And those who lack the energy to sing and march can have a seat inside to watch a live feed from D.C. As a sister event to what’s planned in Washington, Wiley says her group is committed to a positive event that is not political.