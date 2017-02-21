Governor Vetoes Bill to Defund Planned Parenthood

Virginia’s Democratic governor and lawmakers are appealing to their base - making a big show in Richmond Tuesday of vetoing legislation that would have defunded Planned Parenthood.

Mallory Noe-Payne was there and filed this report.

In front of the Governor’s mansion a crowd wearing a lot of pink gathered to watch Terry McAuliffe, flanked by Democratic lawmakers, veto a bill that’s been passed by the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly for two years now.

That bill would have stripped state funding from clinics that provide abortions. But according to Virginia’s Planned Parenthood, they don't use that money for abortions. Last year, they used it to provide testing for sexually transmitted infections, to 1,700 low-income women.

Proponents of the measure say that money could the provide the same services, but through different health centers.

Last year, Virginia’s House of Delegates fell one-vote short of overriding the Governor’s veto.