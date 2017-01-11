Governor McAuliffe Kicks Off His Last Legislative Session

Lawmakers from across Virginia are in Richmond this week for the opening of the General Assembly session, which will last through the end of next month.

This year will be the last year for Governor Terry McAuliffe -- the only governor in the county subject to a term limit that will kick him out of office after his first term. Michael Pope has this preview of his last session as governor.

Michael Pope reports.

“Mister president, His Excellency, the governor of the commonwealth of Virginia," goes the introduction and applause.

That’s the last time Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe will hear those words, announcing him as 'His Excellency' as he enters a room full of friends and a few enemies. This week, McAuliffe once again walked into the House chamber to deliver his fourth and final State of the Commonwealth Address, a mix of patting himself on the back for economic achievements and laying the groundwork for his agenda this year.

“The agenda that I present to you this evening builds on the work that we have done together over the past three years. Every single proposal is tied directly to building a new Virginia economy that creates opportunity for families from every walk of life and every corner of our commonwealth,” said the Governor.

Some parts of the governor’s agenda have already gained bipartisan support. Like expanding mental health screening to keep people with behavioral disorders out of jails. Or criminal justice reforms, like increasing the dollar amount of what qualifies as a grand larceny. Other parts of the agenda are sure to cause conflict.

“Let us go ahead and make 2017 the year that we make universal background checks for firearm sales the policy of the commonwealth of Virginia,” he said.

Last year, the governor was able to cut a deal on gun control that allowed both sides to get some of what they want. This year, though, Republicans say any efforts to expand background checks are a nonstarter. And then there’s all the social issues that threaten to overwhelm the session this year, restricting when a woman can have an abortion or which bathroom a transgender person can use.

“I want to make it very clear that I will veto any legislation that discriminates against LGTB Virginians or undermines the constitutional health care rights of our Virginia women,” the Governor said to lengthy applause.

After the speech, Republican Speaker Bill Howell said he liked some of what the governor had to say about jobs and the economy. But he added that much of what the governor had to say was divisive.

“For a guy who doesn’t like to talk about social issues, it was all about social issues and gun issues and things like that," Howell said. "And you kinda wonder why he brings all those things up if he talks about wanting to work together.”

Democratic Senator Chap Petersen of Fairfax says he’s pleased the governor is finally on board with increasing the threshold for grand larceny from $200 to $500.

“I think I first proposed this bill in 2003. It was myself and Ken Cuccinelli," Petersen said. "We brought this bill in 2003, and it got defeated. But I have brought this bill practically every year I’ve been in the legislature.”

Republican Senator Emmett Hanger from Staunton says he disagrees with the governor’s proposal to give state employees a one-time bonus instead of a raise.

“Our preference would be to determine how much money we can afford within our existing revenues and actually put a base increase in salary for state employees rather than a bonus.”

One area where both sides might be able to find common ground is mental health reform.

“Every jail, all 63 jails, will have the same screening apparatus and process so that we can identify the mental illness and then assess it to determine the individual’s needs and then provide those services,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran.

By this time next year, Virginia will have a new governor with different own priorities. That means McAuliffe has the next few weeks to craft a legacy for things he wants to accomplish, as well as any contrast he wants to make with Republicans.