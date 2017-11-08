Governor-Elect Ralph Northam Gives First Post-Election Press Conference

By 23 minutes ago

Virginia Gov.-elect, Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie in Tuesday's election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginians are getting a first glimpse of their new Governor today. Democrat Ralph Northam beat Republican Ed Gillespie in Tuesday’s election. Mallory Noe-Payne reports from the state capitol.

Governor-elect Ralph Northam held a morning after press conference in Richmond -- laying out his priorities for the state, including strengthening rural Virginia, expanding access to healthcare, and reducing gun violence.

Giving Virginians a glimpse of the kind of administration he wants to run, he mentioned working across the aisle multiple times.

"You know I've taken care of thousands of children and their families over the years. And never once has anybody asked me whether I'm a Democrat or a Republican, nor have I asked them. And that's the way I plan to govern."

Northam, who has served as Lieutenant Governor for the past four years, will take over in January.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Tags: 
Election 2017

