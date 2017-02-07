Getting it Out: Richmonders Scream for Sanity

By Mallory Noe-Payne

 

The group hopes to gather weekly to vent their frustrations.
The news out of Washington has many in the Commonwealth feeling anxious and despairing. In Richmond, some residents are releasing stress using a time-tested method. 

Eight people showed up for the first “Weekly Scream for Sanity” on Richmond’s new T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge, a pedestrian bridge crossing the James River. They met near the bridge’s halfway point at 8 a.m. to do something fairly straightforward: scream.

Maritza Pechin says she’s here for the release of emotion.

“I’m unable to comprehend why people are so hateful, and it makes me really sad, and that makes me want to scream,” she says. 

The gathering ended on a celebratory note, though—with a hurrah for Richmond mayor Levar Stoney’s reaffirming of the city as a safe and welcoming place, regardless of immigration or refugee status.  

