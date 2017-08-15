Funeral Arrangements Set For State Troopers Killed In Helicopter Crash

Two Virginia State Troopers  will be laid to rest later this week.  Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates and Lieutenant Jay Cullen were killed when their helicopter crashed near Charlottesville Saturday.

Here are the arrangements announced by Virginia State Police:

TROOPER-PILOT BERKE M.M. BATES

Visitation: Thursday, August 17, 2017

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Nelson Funeral Home at 4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231

Funeral: Friday, August 18, 2017

11:00 a.m.

Saint Paul’s Baptist Church at 4247 Creighton Road, Richmond, VA 23223

The interment will be a private graveside service.

LIEUTENANT H. JAY CULLEN

Visitation: Friday, August 18, 2017

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. 

Bennett Funeral Home at 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Funeral: Saturday, August 19, 2017

10:00 a.m.

Southside Church of the Nazarene at 6851 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield, VA 23832

The interment will be a private graveside service.

For those wishing to support the Cullen and/or Bates families financially, contributions are being accepted through the Virginia State Police Association (VSPA0 (www.vspa.org) Emergency Relief Fund (ERF). Monetary donations can be made by check (made payable to VSPA-ERF with “Jay Cullen” and/or “Berke Bates” noted in the memo) or Citizens may also donate through PayPal by visiting  http://vspa.org/initiatives/emergency-relief-fund.  When donating through PayPal please be sure to note the donation is for "Lt. Cullen and/or Tpr. Bates" in the comment section. Checks can be mailed to the VSPA ERF at 6944 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225. All donations to the VSPA-ERF are tax deductible, and 100% of the donation goes to the families. For any additional questions, please contact the VSPA at 804-320-6272.