Fresh Air Weekend: Capturing The Unabomber; 'Sour Heart'; Comic Bridget Everett

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

FBI Profiler Says Linguistic Work Was Pivotal In Capture Of Unabomber: James R. Fitzgerald says Ted Kaczynski's writings helped cracked the case that confounded the FBI for more than 17 years. Manhunt: Unabomber, a TV series on the Discovery Channel, retells the story.

'Sour Heart' Offers A Fierce, Fresh Take On The 'Hell' Of Coming To America: The stories in Jenny Zhang's powerful debut collection center on the violent, sometimes disturbing experiences of young Chinese-American girls growing up in Queens, NY.

'Cabaret Hurricane' Bridget Everett Moves To The Big Screen In 'Patti Cake$': The comic and cabaret performer says she's had audience members walk out of her raunchy live act. In her new film, she plays a washed-up local rock star whose daughter is an aspiring rap artist.

