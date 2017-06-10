Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Giancarlo Esposito; 6 Summer Books; Polar Photography

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Better Call Saul' Actor Giancarlo Esposito On The Making Of An Iconic Villain: Six years after the demise of his Breaking Bad character, Esposito is back on TV as the vicious drug lord Gus Fring. He says the current role allows him to take the character "back in time."

Searching For A Summer Escape? These 6 Books Will Carry You Away: Journeys, near and far, into the past and even into near space, are the subject of the novels, memoirs and narrative histories that make up book critic Maureen Corrigan's early summer reading list.

Polar Photographer Shares His View Of A Ferocious But Fragile Ecosystem: Paul Nicklen has spent decades documenting the Arctic and the Antarctic. "I want people to realize that ice is like the soil in the garden," he says. "Without ice, the polar regions cannot exist."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

