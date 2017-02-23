Related Program: 
2017 General Assembly Coverage

Final Week at the General Assembly: Gearing Up for Election 2017

By Michael Pope & Luke Church 2 minutes ago

 

House speaker William Howell, R-Stafford, left, and House minority leader, Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, together in Richmond in 2015. Cox has been selected by his fellow Republicans to replace Howell as Speaker after he steps down.
Credit Steve Helber / AP

And now we turn our attention to Richmond, where lawmakers are about to put the finishing touches on a lightning fast General Assembly session. It almost seems like it’s over before it begins. RadioIQ host spoke with reporter Michael Pope to break it down.

 

 


 

Church: OK, so the biggest news of the week is undoubtedly the announcement that longtime Republican Speaker Bill Howell will not be running for reelection. What’s happened there?

 

Pope: He made a heartfelt speech to members of the House of Delegates, followed by hours of tributes to the the speaker, both Republicans and Democrats giving speeches. Here's Howell announcing his resignation with some of the signature wit he’s known for: 

 

“I have really enjoyed serving in this esteemed body, the House of Delegates for nearly 30 years. It’s really been a distinct privilege. And serving in as Speaker of the House for almost 15 years has truly been the greatest professional honor of my life. So you can imagine my surprise what I read in the paper this morning..." 

 

Pope: Now the speaker probably wanted to make the announcement himself, but Richmond has really been buzzing about this since the session began, especially the parlor game to who becomes the next speaker. The new Speaker is Kirk Cox...

 

Church: So who is Kirk Cox?

 

Pope: He is a former teacher first elected 1990, when Democrats were in power...He's known as a mainstream conservative, not a bomb thrower, not divisive. 

