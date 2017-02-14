Federal Judge Blocks Enforcement of Trump Travel Ban in Virginia

The Trump administration faces yet another legal challenge to its travel ban - this time from a judge in Virginia. Ruling late Monday, a U.S. District judge barred federal officials from implementing the ban, specifically in the Commonwealth.

Mallory Noe-Payne has details.

Virginia’s Attorney General Mark Herring brought the case against President Trump’s executive order banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

“I saw this unlawful unconstitutional and un-American ban for exactly what it is, and I’m glad the court has too,” said Herring in a press conference after the ruling.

In her opinion, Judge Leonie Brinkema writes that Trump’s campaign promises to implement a Muslim ban provide enough evidence to say the current order is meant to target Muslims.

“The overwhelming evidence shows that this ban was conceived in religious bigotry and is actually making Americans and our armed forces less safe at home and abroad,” added Herring.

The ruling is a preliminary injunction, meaning it’s not a final say on Trump’s ban -- just a pause button on its enforcement while the case winds its way through court.