Europe reacts to Trump's Paris Agreement withdrawal with collective dismay

It's official. President Donald Trump has announced his decision to pull the United States out of the landmark Paris climate deal.

Speaking at the White House Thursday afternoon, Trump said he will cease implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which called for the US to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. But he also said his administration would begin fresh negotiations to possibly re-enter a global climate deal of some sort.

European leaders and green groups reacted with anger and dismay that the United States, the world's second biggest carbon emitter, was quitting the pact. But they also pledged to defend the agreement and not to backtrack in the fight against climate change.

Continental Europe's three biggest economies — Germany, France and Italy — together criticized Trump's decision, saying the Paris pact is "not renegotiable."

"We note the United States' decision with regret," the three countries said in a rare joint statement. "We are firmly convinced that the agreement cannot be renegotiated," they added.

A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the US decision a "major disappointment," adding that America needs to remain a "leader on environmental issues."

In his statement from the White House Rose Garden, Trump said the current deal would have cost millions of American jobs and slowed economic production.

"I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve America's interests," Trump declared in an address watched anxiously by leaders around the world.

"I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris," he said.

Trump continued, "I cannot, in good conscience, support a deal that punishes the United States — the world's leader in environmental protection — while imposing no meaningful obligations on the world's leading polluters," Trump said, before singling out China and India.

Jean-Claude Juncker, head of the European Union's executive Commission, called Trump's decision "seriously wrong."

The body's commissioner for climate action and energy Miguel Arias Canete pledged continued "global leadership" on climate change.

"The EU deeply regrets the unilateral decision by the Trump administration," he said in a statement.

"The Paris Agreement will endure. The world can continue to count on Europe for global leadership in the fight against climate change.

"Europe will lead through ambitious climate policies and through continued support to the poor and vulnerable," Canete said.

In Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed "regret" at the decision, and called for a continuation of "climate policies which preserve our world."

Seven Social Democratic ministers in her coalition government said the United States "is harming itself, we Europeans and all the people of the world."

In France, Paris city hall said it would illuminate its building in green on Thursday "in a sign of disapproval" of Trump's announcement and to recall the determination of cities around the world to fight climate change.

In Rome, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said his country should not retreat from its actions on climate.

"Let's not go backwards from the Paris Agreement," he said on Twitter. "Italy is committed to reducing (carbon) emissions, to renewable energy, sustainable development."

Among environment groups, Climate Action Network said the withdrawal "signals that the Trump administration is in total discord with both reality and the rest of the world."

"Unfortunately, the first to suffer from this injudicious decision is the American people," the group, an alliance of climate activists, said.

"This action is totally contrary to their best interests: their health, security, food supply, jobs and future."

Friends of the Earth International said "pulling out of the Paris Agreement would make the US a rogue state on climate change. The rest of the world cannot let the US drag it down."

The World's environment editor Peter Thomson remarked that Trump "sees the US as being the victim here."

"To my mind ... it represents a complete misunderstanding of the nature of the problem, the scope of the problem," Thomson said. "He cites entirely all the most, perhaps, extreme cost analyses of what this will cost us, but none of the costs of what climate change will cost us, and none of the benefits of what many people say a new green economy will bring to us, as well."

Carolyn Beeler, The World's environment reporter, noted that Trump's complaints about the Paris agreement represent a narrow view of what's fair when it comes to tackling climate change.

"President Trump talked a lot about fairness, and the fact that India and China could keep burning coal and growing, whereas the US was going to be hampered," she said. But "the commitments that the US and every other country made under the Paris agreement were nationally determined, so the US had control over what it said it would do, China had control over what it said it would do."

"And then if you look at this on the global time scale, the US has done a lot more, historically, since the industrial era to contribute to this problem," Beeler said.

Thomson echoed that. "Fairness is completely in the eye of the beholder. [The US is] still the largest historic emitter of greenhouse gasses since the Industrial Revolution, by far."





