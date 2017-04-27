In Era of Uncertainty, Local Officials Opt for Conservative Budgets

Across Virginia, city councils and boards of supervisors are voting on their budgets for the coming year. And, as Michael Pope reports, many are following the same script.

The key word for fiscal year 2018 is uncertainty. Local leaders across the state simply don’t know what’s going to happen with the federal budget, and how that might shape their own financial situation. That’s leading many cities and counties to keep the same tax rate. Charlottesville's mayor suggested lowering taxes, but other city council members shot the idea down.

Frank Shafroth at George Mason University says he expects a conservative round of budgeting this year.

“And even if you might have a little room to cut taxes and the voters would like that, especially in an election year, you don’t do it because you don’t want to be caught in a hole,” says Shafroth.

Chris Duncombe at the Commonwealth Institute says local leaders are having to grapple with increased responsibility to fund schools, because the state has pulled back significantly since the recession.

“All of these cuts and challenges reduce services for students and may have contributed to increasing achievement gaps for English learners and economically disadvantaged students," says Duncombe.



One place where the taxes are going up is in Arlington, where members of the County Board are increasing the tax rate and giving themselves a raise.