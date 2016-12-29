Drones Are a Public Safety Issue, Says One Lawmaker

Privately operated drones are quickly becoming more commonplace, as hobbyists use them to take photos and videos. But they’re also posing a public safety hazard, one that one Virginia lawmaker says he has a solution for.

Michael Pope reports.

Senator Dave Marsden of Northern Virginia says fire chiefs across the state should have the authority to order drones out of the skies around fires and explosions and hazardous situations.

“The skies are getting more crowded," Marsden says. "After every Christmas there are more drones in the hands of private citizens who want to use them in ways that may interfere with public safety.”

Susan Smith at Carilion Clinic Lifeguard says Marsden’s bill would be a great first step. But she says more needs to be done to keep drones away from hospital helipads, where drones have already started interfering with helicopters.

She says she would like to see more requirements placed on drone operators who plan on flying within five miles of an airport or a helipad.

“Right now it’s just a courtesy call so we can all be on the lookout for one another, but in the future my hope is that could become a requirement that they ask for permission.”

Marsden is already planning to make one change to the bill, after being approached by insurance companies. They use drones too, and they want to make sure they can fly their drones over fires and emergency situations when it’s safe.