Downtown Merchants Mobilize After A Tragic Time

Charlottesville’s downtown mall is, in some ways, the heart of the community, and it was wounded this summer by a series of shouting and shoving matches which culminated in last weekend’s violent and tragic events. Now, mall merchants are mobilizing to prevent future problems.

Businesses on the mall say Charlottesville’s troubles with right-wing extremists have taken a toll on their bottom line with customers shopping and dining elsewhere, but when the city was threatened a new spirit of cooperation emerged.

Joan Fenton is president of the Downtown Business Association.

"Normally it takes you about half a block to walk to the post office, because you see people you know," she says. " I couldn’t even make it to the post office."

And Phyllis Hunter, who owns the Spice Diva several blocks away, says the alliance is expanding.

“It’s going to include all the businesses on Main Street, and we have worked together. There hasn’t been any bickering. We’ve given to people. It’s just been fantastic.”

At Rapture, a restaurant and bar on the mall, owner Mike Rodi hopes this new team spirit can be used to change the way politicians think about our first and second amendment rights.

“I’m tired of hearing how we can’t do things, and I’m trying to think of creative ways we can. You know a six month moratorium on open carry in Charlottesville or at least in the parks. Charlottesville needs to be able to protest itself. These guys have said they’re coming back. We cannot grant permits to terrorists … with bats and AR-15s and battle gear.”

The mall is also action central for the arts. A shop called Rock, Scissors, Paper designed a new heart-shaped logo for the city and the Welcome Gallery organized a write-in – asking people to pen letters to city residents. There are now about 80 of them available for anyone who needs moral support.