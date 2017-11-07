Does trickle-down economics make any sense?

The House version of the tax bill is currently in markup in the House Ways and Means Committee. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate could release its version on Friday. And even as we’re getting into the nitty-gritty on this thing – pulling apart provisions one as the time and examining them, the tax plan is also raising big, basic economic questions, like will tax cuts spur economic growth in a way that benefits all Americans? Simple idea, different answers on either side of the economic aisle.

