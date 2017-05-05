Democratic Candidates for Governor Debate Taxes and Education in Roanoke

The two Democrats running for governor met in Roanoke Thursday night for a debate. Tom Perriello and Ralph Northam sparred over taxes and higher education.

Michael Pope reports

Former Congressman Tom Perriello wants to raise taxes on people who make more than a million dollars a year. He says that would help finance a host of goals he’s hoping Democrats will support in the primary. “Asking those making a million dollars a year to pay just a little bit more so we can invest it the universal pre-K and the community college programs and the rural broadband and the clean energy jobs and other things that actually grow our economy” Perriello told the audience at Virginia Western Community College.

Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam shot back, saying Perriello's plan is not realistic. Even if Democrats are able to take control of the House of Delegates this year, they’ll still have to deal with a Republican controlled state Senate. That’s why Northam’s offering a plan he says will get bipartisan support — getting rid of the food tax for those who live in poverty. “Phasing out the food tax for those who live below the poverty line. So in other words it’s not going to be all Virginians," Northam explained Thursday. "It’s just going to be for the ones who it’s regressive for. So it’s not going to be a tremendous burden.”

The two also got into a back and forth about expanded higher education and how to pay for it.

Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam says no tax increase will be needed to finance his plan for free community college. That’s because he has a plan that will use public service to pay for free community college in high-demand areas. “If they become certified in one of these areas, then they will give one year back in public service at which time they will get paid," Northam argued Thursday. "So it’s not like they’re out there working for free.”

Perriello says a tax increase will be needed, especially for those at the top income brackets. He says that would allow people who attend free community college to have the dignity to come home at night and tuck their children into bed. “We don’t need people giving back in service. We have a private sector with jobs ready to hire people if we help them just a little bit to get that certificate and have the dignity of the kind of job they can support a family with.”

Ultimately, Democrats will have the final say in which plan for free community college they prefer when they head to the polls June 13th.