Democrat Hopeful Immigration Ban Can Be Undone

After spending four hours at Dulles Airport Sunday, one Virginia Congressman thinks a ban on refugees from seven mostly Muslim countries can be overturned. Sandy Hausman spoke with Don Beyer and filed this report.

Democrat Don Beyer was excited to see about 500 protestors at Dulles along with immigration lawyers volunteering their services. Like Beyer, they felt compassion for families separated by President Trump’s executive order.

“There was a dad and two little children," he recalls. "His wife had been detained coming off the airplane. She is a Sudanese national with a green card who has a Ph.D. I think she teaches in Northern Virginia, and they kept her for about an hour until we demanded to let the lawyers go back, and then they released her.”

Beyer will introduce a bill making it illegal to bar the arrival of refugees based on their religion, but he’s not optimistic.

“Right now there’s 241 Republican members and 194 Democrats," he explained. " We’ll never get it to the floor.”

Instead, he says, hope lies in the courts.

“The best hope in the short run is for the Supreme Court to take the cases filed and deem all or part of the executive order unconstitutional.”

And, Beyer adds, he's encouraged by the spontaneous spirit of protest touched off by the immigration ban.

“Our phone has been ringing off the hook all day at both offices with people who want to know what they can do. The level of civic energy and civic activism is something I’ve never seen.”

His staff tells callers to get involved with community service and be active in the political process.