Cville's Only Public Gay Bar Threatened On Two Fronts

With Republicans taking control of the federal government, many in the gay community are uneasy about their future, and in Charlottesville they’re feeling doubly concerned as the city’s only public gay bar faces threats on two fronts. Sandy Hausman reports on why Escafe could be forced to close in 2017.

For more than 20 years, Escafe has been a popular gathering place for Charlottesville’s LGBTQs. A large, homey space off the downtown mall, it’s open late for dinner, drinks and live music. Potted ferns hang from the rafters, and hand-painted murals feature regular patrons and employees.

“ I feel at home at Escafe<" says one patron.

"There are not a lot of safe, fun places to go dance later on at night, and I think this place really is," says another.

" It’s not upscale, but it’s not sleazy. It’s just comfortable,” adds a third.

But Escafe may be forced to close. In Virginia, bars can’t just sell booze. Forty-five percent of their revenue must come from food. Escafe’s proprietor, Todd Howard, says his customers aren’t that hungry, and when the state pulled his liquor license for two weeks for failing to comply, he lost business.

“I can recall more than one instance during our suspension back in February of this year where people came in, could not get the mixed drink they wanted and went elsewhere,” Howard says.

The General Assembly may consider changing state law so places like Escafe could legally claim revenue of up to 75% for mixed drinks, but that won’t help Howard who goes before the ABC board on January 24th – in the midst of the legislative session.

“The timing is pretty bad for us," Howard explains. "We have this current issue that won’t be addressed until after the legislature gets in session – that they may very well be discussing this particular issue on the day I have the hearing. “

And to make matters worse, Escafe’s landlord is in talks to sell the building, leaving Howard to debate whether it’s worth the expense of moving if the state could close him down for good.