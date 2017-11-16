Cville Artist Lets Customers Blow Their Own Ornaments

The holiday season lures many of us into activities that might better be left to the experts – building gingerbread houses, for example, or cutting down Christmas trees. In Charlottesville, the public has another do-it-yourself opportunity that might leave you winded. Sandy Hausman has that story.

Charles Hall is a professional glass blower who usually works on his own in the basement of the McGuffey Art Center, but at this time of year he welcomes the public to stop by, have a look, take a deep breath and blow:

“There is an item called a blow hose that’s attached to the end of the blow pipe, and the mouthpiece is given to the person who wants to blow," he explains. "We say stop and go and stop and go, and eventually they have a nice round ball.”

Molten glass leaves the furnace at about 2000 degrees Fahrenheit, but Hall insists this activity is safe for people of all ages.

“We’ve never had an injury, except me,” Hall chuckles.

And, he says, there have been no failures. Under his watchful eye, everyone turns out something special.

“I have a lot of people who come back year after year to do this. It’s a magical process – just eye candy. It’s amazing to watch.”

The making of glass ornaments goes back to the 1840’s in Germany where it was common to shape glass into pickles which were hung from Christmas trees. The pickle was considered a symbol of good luck, and the first child to spot one got an extra present on Christmas Day.

Hall plans to give presents too – pledging 50% of his profits to local arts organizations.

You’ll find more information at

https://www.facebook.com/pg/Frozen-Motion-Glass-126483250735454/about/?ref=page_internal