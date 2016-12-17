Related Program: Roots Down Corey Hunley-LIVE Roots Down Session By Luke Church • Dec 17, 2016 Related Program: Roots Down TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 3:15 Today (there was a stutter start on the recording and a few words of the first lyric were missed - apologies . . . but the song is still great) Listen Listening... / 2:56 Soldier On Listen Listening... / 2:59 Victoria's Secret Listen Listening... / 3:10 The Cape Listen Listening... / 3:09 Up On The Mountain TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.