Is climate change making hurricanes worse?

In the past decade, scientists have begun to be able to estimate the influence of climate change on certain heat waves, droughts and heavy rains.

Last year, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released a report on the emerging field of “climate attribution.” It found that scientists, often using long-term historical data sets and climate models, can reliably link climate change to the intensity and frequency of certain individual weather events.

This attribution works best for trends connected to global temperature, where the impact of climate change is well understood.

But the relationship between individual storms like Hurricane Harvey and climate change is more complex.

Part of the reason why is that historical records are much less reliable for hurricanes than they are for temperature.

“The way we see hurricanes today, where we have a vast array of satellites, we have aircraft reconnaissance missions, we have a number of different sensors, is very different from the way we saw hurricanes a hundred years ago,” Princeton geoscientist Gabriel Vecchi told The World.

“A hundred years ago, if a hurricane is going to be seen at sea, it would have to come across the path of some unfortunate ship, and that ship would have to record its existence.”

So while scientists are noticing more — and more intense — hurricanes, they can’t be certain if that’s because hurricanes have grown more frequent and powerful, or because scientists have just gotten better at spotting and documenting them.

Climate scientists expect global warming to fuel more intense hurricanes and tropical cyclones over the coming century, so “this creates a little bit of a frustration for me, and a little bit of a puzzle for the community,” Vecchi said, “as to how to deal with the fact that our past records don’t allow us to test that prediction.”





