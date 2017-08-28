Charlottesville Vents Over a Summer of Unrest

Charlottesville held what was billed as a Healing Town Hall yesterday – a chance for residents to express their fears and frustrations about what happened when white supremacists and neo-Nazis came to town, and how they think future problems might be avoided. Sandy Hausman was there and filed this report:

About 700 people assembled – filling half the high school auditorium – to share their views on what had gone wrong in Charlottesville. Many, like Judy Dunscomb, wondered why state and local police failed to step in on August 12th as white supremacists fought with opponents in the streets.

“I apologize to the many of you who have lived your whole lives with this," she said -- addressing the black community, " but as a 50-year-old white woman it was a shocker for me to see how utterly the police failed to protect the residents of our community.”

Others scolded local officials for failing to plan well in advance and wondered how people could be allowed to openly carry guns in public places. A federal moderator from the justice department asked the crowd not to assess blame, but many did. Robert Polhemus, for example, noted that Charlottesville’s Congressman was nowhere to be found.

“Is Representative Thomas Garrett in the room?" he asked. " Is any of his staff? You see that’s the problem. We need trickle down leadership.”

There were calls for the mayor, the city manager, the chief of police and city council to resign, and Don Gathers, a deacon in the First Baptist Church, thought the moderator – who theoretically reports to Attorney General Jeff Sessions -- should also go home.

“Because of who you work for, we don’t trust you, we don’t trust your boss, and we certainly don’t trust your boss’s boss,” he said.

Many speakers blamed the city for a failure to address long-term complaints from the black community. Darinda Johnson scolded police chief Al Thomas and his second in command.

“He harasses my sons and their friends all the time," she complained, "And when I said something to you Chief Thomas, your reply was, ‘He works hard. He works hard harassing and masking things miserable for poor black people, and that needs to be addressed, because that, too, is a time bomb.”

There were complaints about the city’s lack of affordable housing and the recent installation of parking meters near the downtown mall – one speaker claiming low-paid staff in the kitchens of nearby restaurants could no longer afford to drive to work.

And Johnson expressed the frustration of many who felt Charlottesville had spent too much time talking and not enough acting.

“What now?" she wondered. "This is nothing new. The statue was just the tip of the iceberg. You can move the statue, cover it up, all of that, and that’s fine, but it is not going to erase what it stands for. We talk, and we get groups, and we have task forces, and now we’ve got a commission. What now?”

City council member Kathy Galvin offered some answers once the three and half hour meeting had ended. She said local leaders must immediately craft a plan to assure the safety of residents.

"We can’t be delusional," she said. "This is going to happen again, as long as we have a White House which seems to condone white supremacy and seems to condone neo-Nazism.”

Other changes would come, she said, but not before an independent study of what happened was complete. For now, she thought members of council and city employees should stay put.’

“We need stability. This is a liberal, democratic government, and we need to follow process,” Galvin explained.

The process will continue with another community forum on possible next steps at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 10th at Charlottesville High School. I’m Sandy Hausman.