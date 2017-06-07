Charlottesville Picks New Names for Lee and Jackson Parks

A meeting of Charlottesville’s city council began with a squabble but ended with surprising solidarity. Sandy Hausman reports that members voted unanimously for new names to replace Lee and Jackson Parks.

When last night’s meeting began, council chambers were crowded with residents – some angered by the idea of renaming Lee and Jackson Parks, while others demanded it. The controversy has sparked several rallies in the last two weeks and at least two spontaneous screaming matches on the downtown mall.

“Last week some friends and I were on the mall enjoying a meal, bothering no one, when we were assaulted,” recalled Jon Haden.

During the public hearing, he asked officials to condemn those who have tried to chase right wing activists away from Charlottesville, but he was interrupted by people deliberately coughing and humming, prompting the first of a half dozen warnings from Mayor Mike Signer.

“We’re grown ups here for the most part, so let’s just get this business done,” he said.

But as right wing blogger Jason Kessler spoke, the crowd got rowdy, and Signer asked police to remove the protesters.

“We do not go to any black or brown people and tell them where they can eat at night, harassing people," Kessler said, as members of the crowd jeered.

" Alright, call to order. We’re going to have to remove everyone who’s doing this," Signer said.

Less than two hours later, with a handful of people remaining in the audience, the elected officials debated whether to choose innocuous names like Central Park and Court Square or risk more controversial options.

Councilor Wes Bellamy urged his colleagues not to be bland, but – instead -- to be bold.

“Justice and equity isn’t something that we currently see right now," he said, "but this hope of us all finally being emancipated, this hope of us receiving justice are two things that we can name these parks to get us to where we need to be.”

The board then voted unanimously to change Lee to Emancipation Park and Jackson to Justice Park.