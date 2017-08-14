Blacksburg Vigil for Charlottesville

The Coalition for Justice in Blacksburg held a vigil against hate yesterday in solidarity with counter protesters in Charlottesville. Robbie Harris reports.
After Saturday’s tragedy in Charlottesville, where violence broke out and people were killed in connection with a protest by white supremacists, Margaret Breslau of the Blacksburg Coalition for Justice put out the word there’d be a vigil in solidarity with the victims.
Some 2-hundred- fifty people showed up in Blacksburg yesterday for a peaceful protest. They carried handmade signs calling out the attackers and those who preach racial hatred.
Breslau says, now it’s time to move beyond protest marches to the hard work of making real change.
“Protest is one component. The other component is, you act. Look at your communities. What can we do in our community to do movement building so that we can move forward?”
A community meeting is set for 6pm tonight (Monday) in the Blacksburg Community Room for people to talk about what kind of plan should be put in place to keep something like what happened in Charlottesville, from happening there.