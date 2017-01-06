Black Lives Matter Leader Reacts To Live-Streamed Chicago Attack, Conservative Backlash

Big-name conservatives like Newt Gingrich are responding to the attack of a mentally disabled white teenager by four black suspects. Police are calling it a hate crime, and it’s opening yet another division over race in the U.S. The attack was live-streamed online.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young hears reaction from activist DeRay McKesson (@deray), a leader of Black Lives Matter. Some people are blaming the group for the attack, but police say there is no evidence to support those claims.
